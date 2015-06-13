Preview: Blackhawks at Lightning

Jon Cooper has worn his best poker face throughout the Stanley Cup final, so it stands to reason that he didn’t reveal his hand in regard to his starting goaltender for Game 5 on Saturday against the visiting Chicago Blackhawks. Ben Bishop sat out Friday’s practice and remained day-to-day with an undisclosed injury, causing many to wonder if rookie Andrei Vasilevskiy will make his second straight start as the series shifts back to Amalie Arena.

“We’re going to play the guy that gives us the best chance to win the game, whoever that guy is,” said Cooper, who noted that the answer likely will be revealed following Saturday’s morning skate. Vasilevskiy made 17 saves on Wednesday, but Brandon Saad scored the go-ahead goal 6:22 into the third period to help Chicago even the series at two victories apiece with a 2-1 triumph. Saad has tallies in back-to-back contests in the remarkably even Stanley Cup final, which has seen both clubs score nine goals with the Blackhawks holding a slight edge in shots (107-104). The one-goal outcome in each of the first four games of this series marks the first time that has been accomplished in a Stanley Cup final since Montreal swept St. Louis in 1968.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, NBC, CBC, TVA Sports

ABOUT THE BLACKHAWKS: Captain Jonathan Toews converted from the left edge of the crease 6:40 into the second period on Wednesday to record his career-high 10th goal of the postseason, albeit just the first of the Stanley Cup final. Chicago’s depleted defense proved top-heavy again, with two-time Norris Trophy winner Duncan Keith logging 29:07 of ice time while fellow blue-liner Johnny Oduya overcame an upper-body injury to play nearly 26 minutes on Wednesday. Rookie blue-liner Trevor van Riemsdyk (6:37) and veteran Kimmo Timonen (5:46) saw limited time in the victory.

ABOUT THE LIGHTNING: Captain Steven Stamkos extended his goal drought to seven games after misfiring on a pair of golden opportunities to tie Wednesday’s contest during a 22-second span late in the third period. “Just bad, bad bounces, puck luck, whatever you want to call it,” said Stamkos, who has failed to score on 11 shots in the Stanley Cup final after his 43 goals in the regular season trailed only Washington’s Alex Ovechkin (53) for the league lead. Stamkos ended his five-game scoring drought earlier in the contest with an assist on Alex Killorn’s second-period goal.

OVERTIME

1. Lightning C Tyler Johnson (postseason-best 13 goals, 23 points) received fewer faceoffs and seemed to labor through Game 4, but told reporters on Friday that he’s “fine” when asked if he’s dealing with an injury.

2. Chicago is just 2-for-11 on the power play while Tampa Bay converted just one of its 11 opportunities with the man advantage.

3. The Lightning are 9-1 when D Victor Hedman records at least one point as opposed to 5-9 when he doesn‘t.

PREDICTION: Blackhawks 3, Lightning 2