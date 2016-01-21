Preview: Blackhawks at Lightning

Two lengthy winning streaks are on the line when the Chicago Blackhawks visit the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday in a rematch of last season’s Stanley Cup Final. The Blackhawks have won a franchise-record 12 straight contests after a 4-1 victory at Nashville on Tuesday and Tampa Bay is riding a season-high six-game run.

“They’re probably the best team in hockey right now,” Lightning captain Steven Stamkos told reporters. “It’ll be a good test for us and a good measuring stick to see where we are.” League scoring leader Patrick Kane, who has been kept off the scoresheet only seven times in 49 games, is on another run with five goals in three contests to lead Chicago’s lethal offense. Corey Crawford, who was a major factor in the Stanley Cup Final last season, has won a career-best nine games in a row for the Blackhawks and surrendered just 12 goals in his last eight. Tampa Bay’s offense has woken up during its surge - registering a total of 24 goals, with Nikita Kucherov leading the way with a six-game point streak.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, TVA, CSN Chicago, Sun Sports (Tampa Bay)

ABOUT THE BLACKHAWKS (32-13-4): Chicago improved to 29-3-2 when scoring the first goal after Artem Anisimov snapped a scoreless tie late in the first period on Tuesday. Kane (71 points) has reached 30 goals for the second time in his career and first since 2009-10, when he reached the mark in 82 games. Linemate Artemi Panarin, who leads all NHL rookies with 45 points, has netted a goal and set up five others over the last three games while captain Jonathan Toews has recorded three tallies in four contests.

ABOUT THE LIGHTNING (25-17-4): Vladislav Namestnikov continues to produce while playing on a line with Stamkos and Ondrej Palat, posting 10 points and a plus-10 rating during the team’s six-game winning streak. Kucherov, who anchors another top scoring unit that includes Tyler Johnson and Alex Killorn, has registered seven goals in his last 10 contests. Ben Bishop, who shut out Chicago at home last February, is riding a personal three-game winning streak during which he has allowed a total of three goals.

OVERTIME

1. Chicago LW Richard Panik, who started his career with the Lightning, has tallied in each of his last two games – raising his total to five since being acquired from Toronto.

2. Tampa Bay RW Ryan Callahan has recorded just one goal in 32 games but registered six shots in Tuesday’s 6-4 win over Edmonton.

3. The Blackhawks allowed a total of two goals in the last three games of the Stanley Cup Final and posted a 1-0 overtime win over the Lightning on Oct. 24.

PREDICTION: Blackhawks 3, Lightning 2