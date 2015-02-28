Rested Lightning shut out weary Blackhawks

TAMPA, Fla. -- On one hand, the Chicago Blackhawks were playing their third game in four nights, sending their backup goalie on the tail end of a back-to-back. On the other hand, the Tampa Bay Lightning came in well-rested, having been off since Sunday.

It showed Friday, with the Lightning blanking the Blackhawks 4-0 at Amalie Arena, playing at home for the first time in two weeks.

“We needed a break, needed the rest,” Tampa Bay coach Jon Cooper said. “Throughout a season, you get taken advantage of when you’re playing three in four and back-to-back. You have a chance to take advantage (later) when that happens. We took advantage of a really good team tonight, playing three games in four nights and having to travel. You have to do that. You can’t let those slide.”

The Lightning (38-19-6) got superb play in goal from Ben Bishop, who had made 17 of his 25 saves before Tampa Bay broke a scoreless tie midway through the second period.

Chicago (37-21-5) was shut out for the sixth time this season.

All four Lightning goals were highlight-reel plays, including center Valtteri Filppula sending a perfect pass to the stick of right winger Ryan Callahan on the far side of the net for his 19th goal of the season early in the third period to make it 3-0. Center Steven Stamkos scored twice, including the final goal on a power play with 2:42 left in the game for his 34th goal of the season.

The Lightning had gone 3-2 on a five-game road trip, and Friday’s win in their return home was their third in four games. Stamkos joked about the home crowd, which was decidedly red with a strong showing of Blackhawks fans showing up for the team’s lone game in Tampa this season.

“I think we quieted the crowd a little bit,” he said. “Hopefully when these teams come into town the next couple of years, there’s not as many (visiting fans). The atmosphere was great. It energized our fans too. Obviously they have a big following. They’ve been one of the best teams in the league for a while.”

The Lightning’s fourth line broke through for the game’s first goal when rookie left winger Jonathan Drouin saw the puck bounce off the back of the goal and made a behind-the-back backhand pass to center Brian Boyle, who flicked in a quick goal for a 1-0 lead with 11:33 left in the period.

“We played into their hand a little too much,” Chicago defenseman Duncan Keith said. “They’ve got a lot of speed and skill, from lines one to four and they can all skate and make plays. They’re a dangerous team in that regard.”

The Lightning extended that lead late in the second when Stamkos redirected a long shot from defenseman Jason Garrison for his 33rd goal of the season.

“Bishop, he’s a big goaltender, handles the puck well,” Blackhawks left winger Patrick Sharp said. “He had a strong game today, but I think our locker room, we can do a better job of getting in front of him, getting quality scoring chances. We didn’t have enough jam around the net and it resulted in no goals scored.”

NOTES: The Blackhawks acquired 39-year-old D Kimmo Timonen from the Philadelphia Flyers in exchange for a second-round choice in the 2015 draft and a conditional fourth-round choice in the 2016 draft on Friday. If Chicago wins two rounds in the upcoming playoffs and Timonen plays in 50 percent of the games, the 2016 conditional pick becomes a third rounder. If the Blackhawks win three rounds and Timonen plays in 50 percent of the games, it becomes a second rounder. ... Chicago played just its second game since losing leading scorer RW Patrick Kane to a broken clavicle. ... LW Daniel Carcillo and D Michal Rozsival were healthy scratches for Chicago, while LW Brenden Morrow and D Luke Witkowski did not dress for Tampa Bay. ... After being on the road for two weeks, the Lightning are home for much of the next month, with 10 of their next 13 games in Tampa. The Lightning then have another five-game road trip starting March 28 before returning home for the final two games of the season.