Teravainen’s goal, assist push Blackhawks past Lightning

TAMPA, Fla. -- For 48 minutes, the Chicago Blackhawks trailed the Tampa Bay Lightning in Wednesday’s opener for the Stanley Cup finals at Amalie Arena.

Then, twice in a flurry of 118 seconds, Chicago scored third-period goals to earn a 2-1 win, getting contributions from two unlikely players to steal a road win and take a 1-0 series lead.

“It’s pretty amazing,” said Chicago 20-year-old rookie center Teuvo Teravainen, who scored to tie the game with 6:32 left, then had the assist on center Antoine Vermette’s game-winner with 4:34 left. “I just tried to shoot high and sometimes good things happen. There was a lot of traffic in front of the net and maybe the goalie didn’t see it.”

Lightning goalie Ben Bishop, who had shut out the New York Rangers in Games 5 and 7 in the Eastern Conference finals, was on his way to another, stopping the first 18 shots he faced. The Lightning pulled back on defense in the final period, with only five shots in the third, all in the second half of the period.

“There’s a fine line there,” Bishop said. “They got a seeing-eye puck on that first one and then downhill from there. You can look back now and say it’s a little too passive, but if we win the game, you’re saying we did a great job.”

The Lightning had been 9-0 in the playoffs when they scored first and 7-0 when they led after two periods, but the Blackhawks ended both streaks, wearing down a defense that had controlled the game for 50 minutes.

“They get the lead on you, they get into that prevent defense and it’s tough to get through,” Blackhawks coach Joel Quenneville said. “It was a good illustration of what this team’s all about, finding ways to win.”

Chicago tied the score with 6:32 left on Teravainen’s high shot over Bishop’s right shoulder. Then, a turnover by Lightning right winger J.T. Brown after he was stripped by Teravainen set up the winning goal from Vermette, who fired a perfect shot from the slot into the top right corner of the net.

“We didn’t give them much the entire game ... we had chances to put them away. We didn’t put them away,” Lightning coach Jon Cooper said. “Once you do that, to me, you let them hang around. ... I thought we hung in there. Sometimes you have to get more than one.”

Chicago trailed nearly the entire game, giving up a goal to Lightning center Alex Killorn in the first five minutes. Killorn, who had the winning goal in the final period of Tampa Bay’s Game 7 victory over the New York Rangers to advance to the final, struck just 4:31 into the opening game of the finals.

With his back to the goal, Killorn took a long shot from defenseman Anton Stralman and redirected it in midair just inside the near post to beat Blackhawks goalie Corey Crawford, who finished with 21 saves in the win.

The goal was Killorn’s eighth of the playoffs, with Stralman getting his seventh assist and forward Valtteri Filppula posting his ninth on the play.

Bishop stopped 19 of 21 shots in the losing effort.

NOTES: Tampa Bay came in with four straight home wins against Chicago, though six of the last seven overall meetings had been decided by a single goal. ... The Lightning continued to go with its most proven players, with prominent rookies -- LW Jonathan Drouin, C Vladislav Namestnikov and C Jonathan Marchessault -- among the healthy scratches. ... Chicago went with D David Rundblad, who had played in only three playoff games, with LW Bryan Bickell, who had played in 17, out with an undisclosed injury and D Kimmo Timonen, who had played in 15, among the healthy scratches. ... The difference in Stanley Cup final experience was drastic, with Chicago returning much of its lineup from Cup champions in 2010 and 2013, while the Lightning have just one player with a Cup win in C Valtteri Filppula.