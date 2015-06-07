Despite goalie change, Lightning rally to even finals

TAMPA, Fla. -- Three days earlier, the Tampa Bay Lightning saw a 1-0 lead turn into a 2-1 deficit in barely two minutes, and the Chicago Blackhawks escaped with a victory in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup finals.

Another dramatic turnaround occurred Saturday in Game 2, when the Lightning scored twice to retake the lead in the second period, and Tampa Bay eventually pulled out 4-3 win at Amalie Arena to even the best-of-seven series.

“What happened to us the other night was a lesson learned,” Lightning coach Jon Cooper said. “That position happened midway through the game when we had a 1-0 lead and there go the two quick goals and it’s 2-1 (Chicago). Our guys wouldn’t be denied. There was a fire on that bench. It wasn’t panic. It was (ticked). You’ve got to love that in your team.”

The Lightning scored the game-winner on a power play with 11:11 left in the game, as defenseman Jason Garrison fired a long shot that caromed through a Chicago defenseman into the net for the lead.

The goal came as Lightning goalie Ben Bishop had to leave the game for 90 seconds, replaced briefly by rookie Andrei Vasilevskiy. Again with 7:41 left, Bishop left the game, with Vasilevskiy, just 20 years old, going the rest of the way to seal the win in relief.

Cooper offered no explanation for Bishop’s departure but said Vasilevskiy stepped up huge under difficult circumstances. Vasilevskiy stopped all five shots he faced after Bishop made 21 saves on 24 shots.

“I know we have two unbelievably capable goaltenders, and when Bish had to leave, there wasn’t an ounce of stress on anybody on our bench, including myself,” Cooper said. “The kid proved it when he went in. He was great.”

Related Coverage Preview: Blackhawks at Lightning

The Lightning killed off a power play in the final seven minutes after a delay call for sending the puck over the glass, then survived the final two minutes after the Blackhawks pulled goalie Corey Crawford (20 saves).

Chicago tied the game 3-3 when defenseman Brent Seabrook scored with 16:22 left in the third period.

Blackhawks left winger Patrick Sharp was called for slashing with 15:01 left, then was whistled for high-sticking just 18 seconds after he came out of the penalty box, and the Lightning converted on the second power-play opportunity.

“I don’t think I’ve ever done that before, but it happened,” Sharp said. “We’ll move on from it. I take responsibility and apologize to our penalty-killers for putting them under such stress.”

Blackhawks coach Joel Quenneville said the timing of the back-to-back penalties was costly.

“We’d just gotten the big goal and had to kill four minutes,” he said. “Maybe a little tired on the kill. We did an outstanding job on the first one and almost got through the second.”

The winning goal was just Garrison’s second tally of the playoffs, with defenseman Victor Hedman getting his 11th assist and right winger Ryan Callahan picking up his fifth on the play.

Tampa Bay again held Chicago’s top two playoff scorers in check, with Blackhawks center Jonathan Toews and right winger Patrick Kane held to a combined one shot in the first two periods after neither had a point in Game 1 on a combined four shots.

The series now goes to Chicago for Games 3 and 4 on Monday and Wednesday, assured of returning to Tampa for Game 5 on June 13.

Momentum shifted sharply twice in the second period, with the Lightning emerging with a 3-2 lead.

Tampa Bay went into the second period up 1-0, found itself down 2-1 after two Chicago goals in a span of 2:16, then answered with a pair of goals to grab the lead and momentum.

Lightning center Tyler Johnson fired a shot behind Crawford for the go-ahead goal at 13:58 of the second, his NHL-best 13th goal of the playoffs, breaking the team record set by Brad Richards in 2004.

As they did in Game 1 on Wednesday, the Blackhawks fell behind early, but they tied the game 1-1 on a goal by right winger Andrew Shaw at 3:04 of the second period. A wide shot from left winger Andrew Desjardins bounced off Bishop, and Shaw poked in the loose puck to tie the game.

Chicago picked up a power play after Tampa Bay center Alex Killorn was called for hooking, and the Blackhawks got a power-play goal from rookie center Teuvo Teravainen, who had a goal and assist in Wednesday’s win. Teravainen scored off a pass from right winger Marian Hossa, who got his 10th assist of the playoffs. Sharp also recorded his ninth assist on the play.

That goal had barely been announced when the Lightning fired back to tie the game. Right winger Nikita Kucherov got his 10th goal 92 seconds later, redirecting a long shot by Garrison, who got his fourth assist.

The Lightning struck first in the game, as center Cedric Paquette, scoring just his second goal of the playoffs, fired a well-screened shot past Crawford at 12:56 of the opening period.

NOTES: The Lightning made a key lineup switch, dressing rookie LW Jonathan Drouin for only the fourth time in the postseason and the first time since Game 4 against Montreal. Drouin, 20, was the third overall pick in 2013 draft and had 28 assists during the regular season, but hadn’t pointed since April 4. Another rookie, C Vladislav Namestnikov, was a healthy scratch, along with D Mark Barberio and Nikita Nesterov. ... For Chicago, LW Brian Bickell missed a second straight game because of an upper-body injury, with LW Kris Versteeg dressing in his place. D David Rundblad dressed for only the fifth time in the postseason, with veteran D Kimmo Timonen out for the second straight game.