Preview: Blackhawks at Maple Leafs

A season-high three-game winless drought apparently did not sit well with the Chicago Blackhawks, who have won three straight in blowout fashion entering Saturday’s road matchup against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Chicago has poured in a staggering 19 goals during the three-game winning streak. “I don’t think it’s something we ever talk about,” Blackhawks defenseman Duncan Keith said. “I think it’s just that quiet confidence knowing that we have the ability to score goals and generate offense.”

The Maple Leafs are skidding in the opposite direction, having dropped three in a row while surrendering 14 goals against league heavyweights Boston, Los Angels and St. Louis. Toronto has dropped eight of its last 10 (2-6-2) and has not won in regulation in its past 12 games. “Our hockey club looked like we were brain-dead in a lot of areas,” coach Randy Carlyle said after Thursday’s 6-3 loss in St. Louis. “I don’t know any other way to describe it. Our concern has been high for a while now.”

ABOUT THE BLACKHAWKS (23-6-5): The loss of goaltender Corey Crawford to injury is being offset by the team’s recent offensive barrage, with Patrick Kane leading the way with a seven-game point streak that includes eight in his last three contests. Kane has failed to hit the scoresheet in only one of the last 20 games and has amassed 10 goals and 21 assists in that span to move into second place - behind Pittsburgh’s Sidney Crosby - in the league scoring race. “Every player would like to lead the league in scoring,” Kane told the Chicago Tribune. “If you said otherwise, you’d be lying.”

ABOUT THE MAPLE LEAFS (16-14-3): Goaltending and defense have been a nightmare over the last 10 games for Toronto, which has limited the opposition to fewer than three goals twice in that span. James Reimer was unable to get through the first period against the Blues and has surrendered 18 goals over his last five starts. Carlyle was not placing all the blame on his goaltending, however, saying of his defense: “We have systems that our coverage has to be in place. And if you vacate those critical areas, you’re going to give up quality scoring chances.”

OVERTIME

1. The Blackhawks, who are 9-0-2 against the Eastern Conference, have scored a power-play goal in seven consecutive games.

2. Maple Leafs D Dion Phaneuf will return to the lineup after serving a two-game suspension.

3. Veteran F Jamal Mayers, who helped Chicago win the Stanley Cup last season, announced his retirement Friday following a 14-season career.

