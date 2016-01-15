Preview: Blackhawks at Maple Leafs

The Chicago Blackhawks attempt to stretch their winning streak into double digits when they visit the Original Six-rival Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday. Chicago extended its run to nine games with a 2-1 triumph at Montreal on Thursday and is two victories shy of matching the franchise record of 11 consecutive wins set Feb. 15-March 6, 2013.

The Blackhawks’ streak has pulled them into a tie with Central Division-rival Dallas for first place in the Western Conference, although the Stars have two games in hand. Toronto is trending in the opposite direction, entering Friday’s matchup with a three-game losing streak during which it has totaled two goals. Brad Boyes recorded the team’s lone tally in Wednesday’s loss to Columbus to give him three in his last seven games after netting only two in his first 27 contests. Chicago and Toronto split their two-game series last season, with each club winning at home.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, NHL Network, CSN Chicago, TSN4 (Toronto)

ABOUT THE BLACKHAWKS (29-13-4): Jonathan Toews is riding a four-game point streak during which he has recorded three goals and four assists. The 27-year-old captain will have hit the 20-goal plateau in each of his nine NHL seasons with three more tallies. Friday’s game marks Joel Quenneville’s first as the second-winningest coach in league history as he notched his 783rd career victory Thursday to snap a tie with Al Arbour.

ABOUT THE MAPLE LEAFS (16-18-7): Leo Komarov’s assist Wednesday was his 29th point of the season, tying him with James van Riemsdyk for the team lead. The 28-year-old Estonian tops the club with 15 goals but enters Friday in search of his first in 10 games. Tyler Bozak, who is two points behind Komarov and van Riemsdyk, also has struggled producing goals as he is in the midst of a seven-game drought.

OVERTIME

1. Maple Leafs LW Joffrey Lupul has gone nine games without a point and has recorded two (both goals) in his last 18 contests.

2. Chicago RW Patrick Kane, who leads the league with 63 points, has scored a goal in one of his last seven games.

3. Toronto recalled LW Rich Clune from its American Hockey League affiliate.

PREDICTION: Blackhawks 4, Maple Leafs 2