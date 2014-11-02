Maple Leafs 3, Blackhawks 2: Peter Holland scored early in the third period to snap a tie and James Reimer finished with 45 saves as host Toronto held on for its fourth win in five games.

James van Riemsdyk netted his 100th career goal and recorded his 100th point with the Maple Leafs, who improved to 3-4-0 at Air Canada Centre as opposed to 3-0-1 on the road. Nazem Kadri scored his 50th career tally in the victory.

Defenseman Brent Seabrook netted a power-play goal and set up Brad Richards’ man-advantage tally for Chicago. Corey Crawford turned aside 24 shots in his first start since being sidelined two weeks with an upper-body injury.

With the contest tied at 2-2, Leo Komarov drilled Blackhawks defenseman Johnny Oduya behind the net before his centering feed found Holland for the go-ahead goal at 2:21 of the third period. Chicago increased the pressure in its bid to net the equalizer, outshooting Toronto by a 26-7 margin in the third to no avail.

Kadri scored in his second straight game, drawing first blood with 5:50 remaining in the first period before Richards answered 2:18 later by beating a screened Reimer for his first goal of the season. Seabrook’s blast from the point at 4:18 of the second gave Chicago its first lead, but van Riemsdyk countered 64 seconds later by capitalizing on a turnover and beating Crawford.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Although his older brother scored in the contest, Chicago D Trevor van Riemsdyk registered three shots on goal in nearly 20 minutes of ice time. ... Maple Leafs C Sam Carrick split six faceoffs after being recalled from the Toronto Marlies of the American Hockey League earlier Saturday. ... Blackhawks D Niklas Hjalmarsson endured a painful evening as he was hit in the face with the puck in the second period before being drilled in the right leg with a shot in the third.