Preview: Blackhawks at Oilers

Patrick Kane is starting to warm up and that could to be a sign that the Chicago Blackhawks are preparing to go on a big run. The former Conn Smythe Trophy winner has six points in his last three outings and the Blackhawks look to notch their first three-game winning streak of the season when they visit the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday night. Chicago has won four of its last five contests and Edmonton is winless in five games (0-4-1) after being blanked 2-0 by New Jersey on Friday.

The Blackhawks started their six-game road trip with a 4-3 victory at Calgary on Thursday as Kane scored the only goal of the third period. “The last couple games, (Kane’s) been as good as he can be,” Chicago coach Joel Quenneville told reporters. If the loss didn’t cause enough pain Friday, the Oilers lost left wing Benoit Pouliot indefinitely with a broken foot after he blocked a shot in the second period.

ABOUT THE BLACKHAWKS (11-7-1): As Kane begins to heat up, center Brad Richards is becoming more comfortable with his new team while posting seven points in the last seven games. Kane is tied with captain Jonathan Toews for the team lead with 16 points as the Blackhawks begin to climb out of an early-season offensive funk. Backup Antti Raanta is expected to get his first start since Oct. 25 and forward Phillip Danault was recalled with center Andrew Shaw questionable with an upper-body injury.

ABOUT THE OILERS (6-12-2): Former first-overall pick Ryan-Nugent Hopkins played his 200th career game at age 21 and is one assist shy of 100 while scoring 46 goals. Taylor Hall is also moving in on a milestone with 99 career goals after collecting seven in 14 games this season and will look to rebound after a rough night Friday with five giveaways. Forwards Luke Gazdic and Jesse Joensuu were healthy scratches Friday and one of them to could move into the lineup to replace Pouliot, who has three goals.

OVERTIME

1. Blackhawks veteran RW Marian Hossa has only two goals despite being tied for the team lead in shots (58) with Kane.

2. Edmonton is 4-of-44 on the power play over the last 12 contests.

3. Chicago D Adam Clendening scored in his NHL debut Thursday against Calgary.

PREDICTION: Blackhawks 5, Oilers 2