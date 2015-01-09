Preview: Blackhawks at Oilers

Patrick Kane and the Chicago Blackhawks look to continue their dominance of the Edmonton Oilers when the Western Conference clubs meet at Rexall Place on Friday. Kane collected a goal and two assists as Chicago posted its fourth win in six games with a 4-2 victory over Minnesota on Thursday and recorded one of each in the team’s 7-1 rout of Edmonton on Nov. 22. The 2013 Conn Smythe Trophy winner has notched eight goals and 15 assists during his 13-game point streak versus the Oilers.

The Blackhawks have won five in a row against Edmonton and nine of the last 11 meetings while outscoring the Oilers by a 16-3 margin in their last three visits. Edmonton had gained at least a point in four straight (2-0-2) before allowing a late go-ahead goal in a 4-2 setback to Detroit on Tuesday. Jordan Eberle scored both goals in that contest and assisted on his team’s lone tally in the previous meeting with Chicago.

TV: 9:30 p.m. ET, CSN Chicago, RSN West (Edmonton)

ABOUT THE BLACKHAWKS (27-12-2): Bryan Bickell was moved to the second line and promptly scored twice in the third period versus the Wild to increase his goal total to four in the last five games. Corey Crawford turned aside a season-high 42 shots against Minnesota and is expected to give way to Antti Raanta, who is in line to make his first start since Dec. 21. The 25-year-old Finn stopped 18-of-20 shots to win his lone career meeting with Edmonton.

ABOUT THE OILERS (9-23-9): Interim coach Todd Nelson acknowledged that increasing the tempo and pace of the team’s practices should pay dividends in game action. “I thought our execution and our tempo was good, and that’s what we’re striving for here - to develop that tempo as a habit so it translates to the game,” Nelson said following Thursday’s practice. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins noted that the team has “taken more pride in our practices of late,” and hopes it pays off versus the Blackhawks - against whom he has recorded 10 points (one goal, nine assists) in nine meetings.

OVERTIME

1. Chicago RW Marian Hossa has been held off the scoresheet in two contests following a five-game point streak but scored a goal and set up three others in his previous meeting with Edmonton.

2. The Oilers have netted a power-play goal in three of their last four games after going 1-for-20 in their previous seven.

3. The Blackhawks haven’t lost in Edmonton since Sam Gagner recorded an eight-point performance on Feb. 2, 2012.

PREDICTION: Blackhawks 6, Oilers 2