Preview: Blackhawks at Oilers

The Chicago Blackhawks are hoping their lengthy circus trip will provide a jolt to their ailing play on the road Wednesday when they begin a season-high six-game trek against the Edmonton Oilers. Chicago enters the contest having won two in a row overall after posting a 4-2 road victory over St. Louis on Saturday, but it is just 2-5-0 in games away from the United Center.

Patrick Kane has scored in a career-high seven consecutive contests and has 10 goals and 12 assists during his 13-game point streak, which is one shy of matching his personal-best run in 2013-14. “I think if you start worrying about that stuff, it’s only going to go to your disadvantage,” said the 2013 Conn Smythe Trophy winner, who recorded a goal and three assists in the Blackhawks’ 4-2 victory over the Oilers on Nov. 8. Taylor Hall was held off the scoresheet in that contest, but has recorded 21 points (nine goals, 12 assists) in 16 career meetings. Hall has scored in back-to-back contests, but Edmonton dropped a 4-1 decision to Pacific Division-rival Arizona on Thursday and a 4-3 setback to Los Angeles two days later.

ABOUT THE BLACKHAWKS (10-7-1): Chicago posted a 5-1-0 mark during last season’s circus trip and has won 11 of 13 such games over the last two campaigns. “We’ve always been excited to play on the road trip,” defenseman Duncan Keith told the Chicago Sun-Times. “A lot of fun buildings to play in, good skating hockey teams that will be excited to play us.” The Blackhawks’ last losing circus trip came in 2007, when they posted a 2-3-1 mark during the respective rookie seasons of captain Jonathan Toews and Kane.

ABOUT THE OILERS (6-12-0): Ryan Nugent-Hopkins looks to be leaving the flu in his rear-view mirror as he returned to practice on Tuesday. ”I know a few guys on our team (had it), I think it was getting passed around a little bit, but feeling a lot better now,” Nugent-Hopkins told the team’s website. While Nugent-Hopkins looks to get his legs under him, Teddy Purcell appears to have found his stride after a sluggish beginning - collecting two goals and two assists in his last four games.

OVERTIME

1. Edmonton C Leon Draisaitl has recorded two goals and four assists on his three-game point streak..

2. Blackhawks G Corey Crawford has won five straight starts versus the Oilers to improve to 7-5-0 in his career.

3. Edmonton G Anders Nilsson will start Wednesday’s tilt, coach Todd McLellan told the team’s website.

