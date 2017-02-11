Preview: Blackhawks at Oilers

The Chicago Blackhawks attempt to conclude their six-game road trip with a fifth consecutive victory when they visit the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday. Chicago kicked off its trek with a loss in San Jose but has reeled off four straight wins, including Friday's 5-2 triumph at Winnipeg.

Patrick Kane, who leads the Blackhawks in scoring (55 points), is riding a four-game point streak during which he has collected three goals and three assists - including one of each against the Jets. Edmonton returns from a five-day break to begin a three-game homestand and hopes the time off will help revive the offense. The Oilers have scored a total of three goals over their last four contests despite ending a three-game slide with a 1-0 shootout victory at Montreal on Sunday. Connor McDavid has not been immune to the team's offensive futility, as the captain has recorded just one goal during the four-game slump and fallen into a tie with Pittsburgh's Sidney Crosby for the league scoring lead at 60 points.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, WGN (Chicago), CBC, Sportsnet (Edmonton)

ABOUT THE BLACKHAWKS (34-17-5): Kane's goal on Friday was the 269th of his career, moving him past Tony Amonte for the most by a United States-born player in franchise history. Defenseman Duncan Keith climbed within two points of 500 for his career by recording a goal and an assist against Winnipeg, while captain Jonathan Toews remained three points shy of 600 as he was kept off the scoresheet. Like Keith, Artemi Panarin has registered three multi-point performances over his last four games - including a one-goal, two-assist effort versus the Jets.

ABOUT THE OILERS (29-18-8): Edmonton may have Matt Benning (undisclosed) back in the lineup after a one-game absence, but fellow defenseman Darnell Nurse (ankle) and left wing Jujhar Khaira (upper body) remain sidelined. "Benning looks like he'll be OK," coach Todd McLellan told the team's website after Friday's practice. "Nurse obviously isn't ready, but he's back on the ice. Khaira's on the ice, so those are good signs, but neither of those two will be ready to compete." Leon Draisaitl, who leads the team with 20 goals, has been kept off the scoresheet in three straight contests following a seven-game point streak during which he recorded four tallies and five assists.

OVERTIME

1. Blackhawks C Marcus Kruger's next point will be the 100th of his career.

2. The Oilers recalled C Anton Lander, who recorded a goal and three assists in 21 games with the club earlier this season, and D Jordan Oesterle from Bakersfield of the American Hockey League.

3. Chicago will have a six-day break before returning to action next Saturday at home against Edmonton.

PREDICTION: Oilers 3, Blackhawks 2