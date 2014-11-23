Blackhawks roll over struggling Oilers

EDMONTON, Alberta -- Edmonton fans wondering how the Oilers would respond to Friday’s embarrassing 2-0 loss to the New Jersey Devils got their answer Saturday night.

The Oilers were even worse in a 7-1 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks.

In one of the ugliest seasons in team history, the Oilers rolled out their ugliest performance.

The loss was Edmonton’s sixth in a row and seventh straight on home ice, and it dropped them into a tie for last overall at 6-13-2.

“It’s probably the highest it’s ever been since I’ve been here,” dejected Oilers winger Taylor Hall said of his mounting frustration level. “We’re frustrated; the fans are frustrated. I think everyone is.”

Oilers center Ryan Nugent-Hopkins still had red goal lights flashing in his head long after the game was over.

“It was 2-0 before we even knew what happened, then they started to feel really good about themselves and started to take it to us,” he said, adding he truly thought their five-game homestand, in which they went 0-4-1, was going to get the Oilers headed in the right direction.

“We had five games at home and we didn’t take advantage of it. It’s unacceptable.”

For the Blackhawks, it was clean and easy work to improve to 12-7-1 and 2-0 on a grueling road trip that has them playing six games in nine nights.

“After nine games without scoring, it is always a relief to get one,” said Chicago right winger Marian Hossa, who had a career-high five-point night in the whitewash.

“It was a fun game at the beginning when we got the offense going, especially against this team because they have had our number and done similar things to us a couple years ago. It is nice to get them back. We had a great effort overall.”

It was over early. The Blackhawks ran out to a 3-0 lead after 20 minutes and 6-0 after 40.

Center Jonathan Toews scored on Chicago’s first shot of the game at 3:48, center Marcus Kruger scored on the second shot at 4:43 and defenseman Brent Seabrook scored at 15:56 to pretty much wrap things up after one period.

But there were still two periods to play and the Hawks kept coming.

Left winger Kris Versteeg made it 4-0 with a power-play goal 1:16 into the second period and -- just 91 seconds after that, on the same power play -- Hossa made it 5-0. The Hawks chased Oilers goaltender Ben Scrivens from the net after 13 shots.

Two shots later, it was 6-0 as defenseman Duncan Keith put one past backup goalie Viktor Fasth.

“I felt we were solid all around tonight,” understated Chicago coach Joel Quenneville. “We worked hard and made the right plays to get our chances and finished it off with a bunch of skill. It was a good game for us.”

Oilers left winger David Perron broke Cory Crawford’s shutout at 8:04 of the third period, but right winger Patrick Kane made it 7-1 just two minutes later.

“That’s about as long a game as I can ever remember, since I played pro hockey or coached,” said Oilers head coach Dallas Eakins. “When the first two shots go in the net, that will suck the life out of a team that has been struggling and trying to get through this.”

If you’re the Oilers, now what?

“It’s on us, that’s about all you can say,” said Hall. “We try and regroup as best we can. It’s our fault as players and we’re going to have to make up for that.”

NOTES: Oilers RW Nail Yakupov is wearing a full face shield after being hit with a stick Friday against New Jersey. He took a couple of stitches inside his upper lip to match the ones on his wrist when he was cut by a skate blade in Nashville. ... D Nikita Nikitin, one of Edmonton’s big offseason acquisitions, was a healthy scratch. ... The Hawks are in the midst of road trip that has them playing six games in a span of nine days while the circus takes over United Center. They went 6-1 on last year’s trip. ... A day after D Adam Clendening scored in his first NHL game for the Hawks, C Phillip Danault was called up from AHL Rockport for his NHL debut. He was their first pick, 26th overall, in 2011. ... Edmonton’s last home win was Oct. 27. Hawks G Antti Raanta was supposed to start Saturday but came up sick and was a last-minute scratch.