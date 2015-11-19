Hossa goal gives Blackhawks OT win over Oilers

EDMONTON, Alberta -- Chicago blew a 3-2 lead late in the third period, but right winger Marian Hossa scored a breakaway winner, giving the Blackhawks a 4-3 overtime win over the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday.

The goal came after Blackhawks goaltender Corey Crawford robbed Oilers left winger Taylor Hall with a spectacular glove save in overtime, setting the stage for Hossa’s heroics.

Instead of talking about his goal, Hossa wanted to talk about Crawford’s save.

“That obviously kept us in the game, that was an unbelievable save, a highlight save,” said Hossa. “That’s how we won the game.”

“That was a great save,” said Blackhawks head coach Joel Quenneville. “It was a great push, great anticipation by Crow (Crawford), and it got us an extra point. It was good to get a win starting this trip.”

Oilers goalie Anders Nilsson admitted Hossa’s effort gave him no chance.

“Personally I don’t mind three-on-three, I think it’s entertaining and you see a lot of scoring chances. ... He came in on a breakaway and he made a very good shot, put it top shelf there, so credit to him.”

It was the Blackhawks’ third win in a row. With just 13 points this season, the Oilers remain rooted to the bottom of the Western Conference.

Chicago was up 2-0 in the second period, but right winger Jordan Eberle scored late in the frame to cut the lead, and left winger Benoit Pouliot leveled the score four minutes into the third, tapping home the puck after a nice rush and nifty pass from defenseman Darnell Nurse.

Chicago right winger Andrew Shaw’s goal, at 11:44 of the third, allowed the Hawks to reclaim the lead, 3-2.

Nilsson was mad about that one.

“I think the third one I probably want to have back, it squeezed under my arm and that’s something that shouldn’t go in. ... But, other than that, I think we as a team played very good, I think we almost deserved to win this one.”

But, with just 2:46 left, Oilers center Leon Draisaitl roofed the puck over Crawford’s shoulder to tie it at 3. In nine games since being called up from the Oiler’s AHL affiliate in Bakersfield, Calif., Draisaitl has 14 points.

Oilers coach Todd McLellan raved about Draisaitl, a player he controversially decided to send down to the minors after training camp.

“I‘m impressed with just about everything Leon does right now. You know, there’s been times we’ve poked and prodded him to get going, now he needs a hug because he’s doing a lot of good things. His speed, his tenacity on the puck, his backcheck, his stripping players and going the other way, his playmaking ability, his release, his battle in the faceoff circle against one of the top faceoff guys in the National Hockey League, to come out ahead of that, his ability on the power play to either create or settle things down, there’s a long list of things that Leon is doing exceptionally well right now.”

At 7:26 of the second period, on only their fifth shot of the game, the Blackhawks took the lead on the power play. With Oilers defenseman Griffin Reinhart in the box for boarding, Chicago defenseman Duncan Keith streaked in off the point to redirect a pass from right winger Patrick Kane, the NHL’s leading scorer.

The Blackhawks pushed it to a two-goal lead at 14:41 of the second. Nilsson slid across his crease to make an outstanding save on Kane. But the Oilers couldn’t clear the zone, and Russian left winger Artemi Panarin swatted a loose puck into the goal. It was the seventh of the season for the former KHL all-star.

With 3:23 left in the second, Eberle found himself on a breakaway and roofed a shot just underneath the bar to pull one back.

Teuvo Teravainen left the game with what the Blackhawks called an upper-body injury. He played 5:33. He left on the team bus with the Blackhawks after the game.

NOTES: Oilers LW Lauri Korpikoski, who has been out since Oct. 27 with a head injury, returned to the lineup. Edmonton C Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, who missed Saturday’s loss to Los Angeles with the flu, also drew back in. ... The Oilers sent LW Luke Gazdic (illness) to injured reserve. ... Only eight Oilers have dressed for all 19 of the team’s games this season. ... Also on injured reserve for the Oilers were D Justin Schultz (back), C Connor McDavid (broken clavicle) and LW Rob Klinkhammer (undisclosed). ... Unless the Blackhawks and Oilers meet in the playoffs, Wednesday’s game will mark Chicago’s final visit to Rexall Place. The Oilers will move into Rogers Place for the 2016-17 season. ... The Blackhawks scratched D David Rundblad, LW Andrew Desjardins and RW Viktor Tikhonov. ... The Oilers scratched D Eric Gryba, D Andrew Ference and RW Andrew Miller.