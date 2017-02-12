Panik (two goals) helps Blackhawks crush Oilers

EDMONTON, Alberta -- With the Chicago Blackhawks playing the their third game in four nights and 60 minutes away from their turn at the CBA-mandated five-day break, there was concern they wouldn't be ready.

But once the puck dropped, all of the concern belonged to Edmonton.

The Blackhawks dominated the Oilers in every aspect of the game, posting a convincing 5-1 victory at Rogers Place.

Richard Panik scored twice, and Patrick Kane, Trevor van Riemsdyk and Artem Anisimov added goals to give Chicago a 5-1-0 record on its six-game road trip.

"I liked our trip, it was very positive," Chicago coach Joel Quenneville said. "That's probably the best four-line rotation we've had in any stretch all year long. We're definitely improving our team game. It's tough to win five games in a row on the road."

The Blackhawks don't play again until next Saturday, when they host the Oilers.

"Our guys played a lot of hockey and some who went to the All-Star game as well didn't get much of a break," Quenneville said. "Hopefully everybody gets away and comes back refreshed and tries to recapture this feeling we have right now."

Oilers coach Todd McLellan wasn't at all happy with his team's compete level in its first game back after its own five-day break from hockey.

"They were much, much hungrier than we were," McLellan said. "We didn't have a lot of emotion. There wasn't a single Blackhawk who was mad at an Oiler all night. I was disappointed in the loss, the power play, the penalty kill, but mostly in the emotional level of our team.

"Do we chalk that up to the break and not understanding how hard it was to play and how much emotion you have to have or were we just not into it? I guess we'll never know but it's something we have to fix."

The Oilers started strongly, jumping out to an early lead when Connor McDavid stripped Chicago defenseman Nik Hjalmarsson of the puck and set up Patrick Maroon at 4:01. The goal snapped a 10-game scoring drought for the Oilers winger.

The Blackhawks answered back in a hurry, though, tying it 1:48 later on a quick release from Panik. Chicago went ahead 2-1 on a power play 4:05 after that when Kane banked one in off Oilers goaltender Cam Talbot's skate from behind the net.

Chicago took over in the second period, holding the Oilers to six shots while expanding their lead to 4-1. Van Riemsdyk gave the Blackhawks a 3-1 lead when he jumped on a terrible giveaway by Oilers counterpart Oscar Klefbom and put a slap shot past Talbot at 8:37.

Panik's second goal of the game, with Edmonton defenseman Matt Benning in the penalty box for hooking Kane, put the game out of reach at 18:26.

"I think now each line -- we have four lines that can score -- and they're playing the best hockey of the year right now," Panik said. "Now we have a few days off and we have to use them to our advantage and be ready when we come back."

Backup goaltender Scott Darling, getting the start after Corey Crawford beat Winnipeg on Friday night, stopped 29 shots.

"I thought the guys played great tonight," Darling said. "They (Oilers) are a super talented team, they have a lot of skill and they came out flying and we weathered the storm and then had some great goals and some great plays. We played 200-foot hockey to give me an easier night."

The Oilers' offense, meanwhile, has gone bone dry. In their last three games before the All Star break, they scored 15 goals. In the five games since, they've scored four.

"We're counting on the same guys night in and night out to score for us," winger Milan Lucic said. "We need more guys, especially myself, to step up and contribute a lot more as far as scoring goes."

Edmonton's power play went 0-for-2 to extend its dry spell to 1-for-15.

"Our group in here knows that we can score, we've shown that all year," Oilers center Ryan Nuegnt-Hopkins said. "We can't get frustrated with it. We have to keep working and it will come. We all know that we need to better out there."

NOTES: Blackhawks C Jonathan Toews picked up his pace offensively of late, earning 13 points in the last nine games after recording two assists Saturday. ... Chicago LW Ryan Hartman has 13 even-strength goals this season, which ties him for third among NHL rookies. ... The Oilers recalled C Anton Lander and D Jordan Osterle from Bakersfield (AHL). ... Oilers D Matt Benning is back in the lineup after missing the last game with a possible concussion, but D Kris Russell is still out with a groin injury. ... Blackhawks RW Marian Hossa scored 20 or more goals in 15 of his 18 NHL seasons. Only 26 players in NHL history have 15 or more 20-goal seasons. ... After playing one game in eight days, the Oilers are approaching a stretch of six games in 11 days.