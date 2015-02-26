Preview: Blackhawks at Panthers

The Chicago Blackhawks begin life without superstar Patrick Kane when they complete a home-and-home series at the Florida Panthers on Thursday. The 2013 Conn Smythe Trophy winner is expected to be sidelined approximately 12 weeks after undergoing surgery to repair a broken left clavicle on Wednesday, one day after crashing into the boards following a cross-check from defenseman Alex Petrovic in Chicago’s 3-2 shootout win over Florida. Kane promptly was placed on long-term injured reserve and would be in line to return should the Blackhawks reach the Western Conference final.

The Panthers dropped three straight to finish a 2-2-1 road trip and reside two points behind Boston for the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference. Despite the struggles, veteran goaltender Roberto Luongo told reporters the team has high hopes as it begins a season-high seven-game homestand. “We don’t give up,” Luongo said. “It’s exciting to be in a playoff race at this time of year, but we have a lot of work to do. ... But we want to keep growing and getting better and have a chance to sneak in.”

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, RSN, CSN Chicago, FSN Florida

ABOUT THE BLACKHAWKS (36-20-5): Patrick Sharp, who is expected to replace Kane on the team’s second line, has recorded just a pair of 5-on-5 goals this season and 10 overall. Chicago recalled top prospect Teuvo Teravainen from Rockford of the American Hockey League to take the roster spot of Kane, who leads the Blackhawks in goals (27), assists (37) and points (league high-tying 64). The 20-year-old Teravainen has scored two goals and set up two others over 15 games with Chicago, which also assigned rookie defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk to the IceHogs.

ABOUT THE PANTHERS (26-21-13): Vincent Trocheck has put his best foot forward since being recalled from San Antonio, setting up his team’s lone goal in a 5-1 setback to Pittsburgh on Sunday before scoring against Chicago two nights later. Jussi Jokinen also tallied versus the Blackhawks, marking just his second goal since the Christmas break. Brad Boyes notched an assist on Tuesday and resides one goal shy of 200 for his career.

OVERTIME

1. Chicago captain Jonathan Toews has scored in back-to-back contests and has three goals and four assists in his last eight games.

2. Florida is 0-for-9 on the power play in its last four contests and 2-for-23 in the last eight.

3. Blackhawks G Corey Crawford was pulled in his last start and has dropped three straight decisions (0-2-1), but he owns a 3-1-0 career mark with a 1.88 goals-against average versus Florida.

PREDICTION: Panthers 3, Blackhawks 2