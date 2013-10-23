Blackhawks 3, Panthers 2 (SO): Captain Jonathan Toews scored in the second period and recorded a goal in the first round of the shootout as visiting Chicago edged Florida.

Brian Bickell had a goal in the second period for the Blackhawks and Patrick Sharp also converted in the third round of the shootout. Corey Crawford turned aside 20 shots and was perfect in the shootout for Chicago, which extended its point streak to six games (5-0-1).

Tomas Fleischmann and defenseman Dmitry Kulikov scored 2:47 apart in the middle of the third period to tie the game at 2-2 for Florida. Tim Thomas made 25 saves on 27 shots before leaving with an apparent injury with 2:59 left in regulation and Jacob Markstrom stopped both shots he faced.

Thomas stopped all 12 shots in the first period and his teammates blocked 14 others as the Panthers kept the game scoreless through 20 minutes. Toews gave Chicago the lead 5:18 into the second period on the power play, going to the right side of the net and knocking home Duncan Keith’s diagonal pass.

Bickell had a shot blocked, but was first to the rebound at the left faceoff circle before hammering a shot past Thomas’ glove with 3:11 left in the second. But Fleishmann swept home a pass from Aleksander Barkov 9:04 into the third period and Kulikov stole a poor clear by Keith and beat Crawford from the top of the left faceoff circle.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Barkov, the second pick in the 2013 draft, has seven points in his first 10 NHL games. … Crawford made a right pad save to smother a penalty shot opportunity for Jonathan Huberdeau in the second period. … The Blackhawks have gained at least a point in seven of the last eight meetings (6-1-1) against Florida.