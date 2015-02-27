Blackhawks 3, Panthers 0: Corey Crawford recorded his 12th career shutout as visiting Chicago completed a home-and-home sweep of Florida to win its seventh straight in the series.

Teuvo Teravainen tallied in his first game since being recalled to replace leading scorer Patrick Kane, who underwent surgery to repair a broken left clavicle following Tuesday’s 3-2 shootout win over the Panthers. Brandon Saad matched last season’s career-high total with his 19th goal, captain Jonathan Toews scored into an empty net and Crawford finished with 20 saves for the Blackhawks.

Roberto Luongo turned aside 26 shots for Florida, which has dropped four in a row and seven of nine to remain two points behind Boston in the race for the second wild card in the Eastern Conference. The setback notwithstanding, the Panthers showed their desire for the postseason by acquiring future Hall of Famer Jaromir Jagr from New Jersey earlier in the day.

Florida certainly could’ve used the high-scoring Jagr for this contest, as it mustered just four shots in the first period. The 30-year-old Crawford kept the Panthers under wraps the rest of the way, highlighting his second shutout this season by making nine stops in the second period.

Recalled from Rockford of the American Hockey League on Wednesday, Teravainen didn’t wait long to make his presence felt as he skated in from the right circle and beat Luongo over his left shoulder to open the scoring 3:08 into the contest. Chicago doubled the advantage 3:07 into the second, as Saad got just enough on a shot from the right circle to flutter the puck past Luongo before Toews sealed the win with 47 seconds left in the third.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Florida traded for the 43-year-old Jagr for a second-round pick in the 2015 draft and a third-round selection in the 2016 draft. Jagr, who will play for his eighth NHL team, ranks sixth all-time in goals (716), seventh in assists (1,068) and fifth in points (1,784). ... Chicago RW Marian Hossa had two assists and Toews won 21-of-28 faceoff draws. ... The Panthers failed on its lone power-play opportunity, falling to 0-for-10 in the last five contests and 2-for-24 in the last nine.