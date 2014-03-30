Preview: Blackhawks at Penguins

The Chicago Blackhawks attempt to salvage the finale of their three-game road trip when they face off against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday. Chicago has secured the opportunity to defend its Stanley Cup championship despite falling to third place in the Central Division by virtue of two straight losses. The Blackhawks began their trek Thursday with a 3-0 loss at Boston before dropping a 5-3 decision in Ottawa the following night.

Playoff-bound Pittsburgh has gone cold offensively, scoring a total of six goals over its last four contests. The Metropolitan Division-leading Penguins halted their three-game losing streak Friday as Chris Kunitz and Beau Bennett tallied 47 seconds apart midway through the third period of a 2-1 road triumph over Columbus. Captain Jonathan Toews recorded two goals and an assist as Chicago posted a 5-1 victory over Pittsburgh on March 1 at Soldier Field.

ABOUT THE BLACKHAWKS (42-18-15): Toews’ two-goal effort on March 1 began a four-game streak during which he tallied six times. The veteran has gone four contests without a goal after netting nine in a 10-game span. Antti Raanta notched his first NHL assist on Patrick Sharp’s power-play goal against the Senators on Friday.

ABOUT THE PENGUINS (47-22-5): Pittsburgh’s second-ranked power play has struggled of late, converting just once on 17 opportunities over the last four games. Sidney Crosby has notched an assist in three straight contests after being kept off the scoresheet in four of his previous six games. The captain, who has scored three goals and set up six others over his last seven matches, leads the league with 63 assists and 97 points.

OVERTIME

1. The Blackhawks are 2-3-0 since RW Patrick Kane went down with a lower-body injury.

2. Pittsburgh C Evgeni Malkin has missed three straight contests with a foot injury.

3. Chicago has lost six of its last seven road games (1-5-1).

PREDICTION: Blackhawks 3, Penguins 2