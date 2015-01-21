Preview: Blackhawks at Penguins

The Pittsburgh Penguins attempt to halt a three-game slide when they host the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday in the teams’ final contest prior to the All-Star break. Pittsburgh was soundly defeated by the New York Islanders and New York Rangers, losing to both by three goals, before dropping a 3-2 decision in overtime at Philadelphia on Tuesday. The Penguins lost more than a game to their Keystone State rivals, however, as defenseman Kris Letang suffered an undisclosed injury in the first period and did not return.

Chicago ended its brief two-game skid and broke even on its four-game homestand by thumping Arizona 6-1 on Tuesday. Andrew Shaw registered his fifth career two-goal performance while All-Star Patrick Kane collected three points, including his 200th NHL tally. Wednesday’s contest marks the beginning of a seven-game road trip for the Blackhawks, who have lost two of their last three away from home.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, NBCSN

ABOUT THE BLACKHAWKS (29-15-2): Captain Jonathan Toews opened the scoring Tuesday with a power-play goal, which ended his 11-game drought and extended his point streak to six contests. The All-Star collected seven assists over the first five games of the run. Patrick Sharp has played an important role in Kane’s career as the former has assisted on the latter’s first, 100th and 200th career goals.

ABOUT THE PENGUINS (26-12-7): Letang is questionable at best for the contest against Chicago after being drilled into the boards from behind by Philadelphia’s Zac Rinaldo. “Any time there’s a hit like that, you are always going to be cautious,” coach Mike Johnston said after Tuesday’s game. “We’ll see how he is (Wednesday) morning.” Letang’s early exit put an end to his four-game point streak during which he recorded a goal and six assists.

OVERTIME

1. Shaw had scored just one goal over his previous 22 games.

2. Pittsburgh LW Chris Kunitz scored his fifth career short-handed goal Tuesday for his 500th NHL point.

3. Chicago will not play at United Center again until Feb. 9, when Arizona pays another visit in the opener of an eight-game homestand.

PREDICTION: Blackhawks 5, Penguins 3