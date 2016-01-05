Preview: Blackhawks at Penguins

With three goals in as many games, Artem Anisimov is on the fast track to a career season in his first campaign with the Chicago Blackhawks. The 6-4 Anisimov looks to continue his surge as the visiting Blackhawks vie for their fourth straight win on Tuesday when they open a home-and-home series with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Anisimov scored in Chicago’s 3-0 win over Ottawa on Sunday for his 15th goal, which is seven shy of his career-best season set in 2013-14 with Columbus. Linemate Patrick Kane followed up a pair of three-point performances with an assist versus the Senators, but has failed to score a goal in seven career meetings with Pittsburgh. Penguins defenseman Kris Letang has played a role in those encounters and also recorded back-to-back three-point efforts en route to being named the NHL’s Third Star of the Week on Monday. The 28-year-old Quebec native scored two goals and set up another in Pittsburgh’s 5-2 win over Detroit on Thursday and notched three assists two days later in the team’s 5-2 victory versus the New York Islanders.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Sportsnet, CSN Chicago, ROOT (Pittsburgh)

ABOUT THE BLACKHAWKS (23-13-4): Goaltender Corey Crawford is riding quite a wave, recording his fourth shutout in 10 games and league-leading and career-high sixth after turning aside all 26 shots he faced against Ottawa. The 31-year-old Montreal native owns a 4-1-0 career mark with a 1.72 goals-against average and .942 save percentage versus Pittsburgh. Coach Joel Quenneville has not revealed whether Crawford will get the nod on Tuesday or Scott Darling, who has dropped three of his last four starts (1-1-2).

ABOUT THE PENGUINS (19-15-4): Captain Sidney Crosby has brushed off his early-season troubles with five goals and as many assists in his last seven contests. The two-time Hart Trophy recipient has 14 points (six goals, eight assists) since Dec. 1, putting him one shy of fellow forward Evgeni Malkin (seven goals, eight assists) during that span. Pittsburgh must slow down Kane and former Blackhawks defenseman Trevor Daley, who was traded to Pittsburgh for fellow blue-liner Rob Scuderi on Dec. 14, told the Chicago Sun-Times, “after playing against him and then playing with him, it’s a lot easier said than done.”

OVERTIME

1. Pittsburgh’s special teams have been impressive as it scored nine power-play goals in the last seven contests and killed off all 15 short-handed situations over the last six.

2. Chicago LW Andrew Desjardins has four goals in his last three games after mustering one in his previous 32.

3. The Penguins are 18-8-3 with Letang in the lineup, and 1-7-1 without him.

PREDICTION: Blackhawks 4, Penguins 2