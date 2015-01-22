EditorsNote: clarifies the first note was a Sportsnet “report”

Top line lifts Blackhawks to shootout win over Pens

PITTSBURGH -- Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane were a package deal last summer, and they were again Wednesday night.

Both scored shootout goals to lift the Chicago Blackhawks to a 3-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins at the Consol Energy Center.

Toews, a center, and Kane, a right winter, both signed eight-year, $84 million contract extensions in July. They were the first two shooters against Penguins goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury, and they ended the shootout quickly as the Blackhawks improved to 8-2 this season in games that go past regulation.

“We have great confidence,” Toews said. “Our goaltender can make stops, and we have shooters who like to be in that situation. We like our odds given the circumstance. We’re going to be more desperate. We’re going to find a way to get the extra point, and more often than not, we do.”

The game went to overtime following a scoreless third period. The Blackhawks had the best scoring chance, but right winger Marian Hossa shot wide of an open net with a backhander in the lower slot with just over two minutes to go.

Related Coverage Preview: Blackhawks at Penguins

However, the Blackhawks (30-15-2), who blew a 2-0 lead, didn’t miss in the shootout as they improved to 5-5-0 during a choppy January.

Chicago got its regulation scoring from the first line, which includes Toews and Kane. Hossa had a goal and an assist, and defenseman David Rundblad also scored.

“They’ve been great,” Blackhawks coach Joel Quenneville said of the top-line crew. “They generate a lot of our offense, they have the puck a lot, they seem to read off each other, and their strength and protection of the puck is as good as any line or any individuals in the league, and you put it all together and it creates a lot of trouble.”

Center Zach Sill scored his first career goal for the Penguins, who matched a season worst with their fourth consecutive loss. Right winger Steve Downie had Pittsburgh’s other goal on a night when the team was missing center Evgeni Malkin (undisclosed) and defenseman Kris Letang (head) because of injuries.

While his team gave up two goals to the Blackhawks’ first line, Penguins coach Mike Johnston was able to take some consolation in getting goals from his third and fourth lines.

“All good teams have different types of lines, and I thought for us tonight the (third and fourth lines), they were hard guys to play against, they kept the puck down low, they scored,” Johnston said. “If those guys can grind it out like they did and give us secondary scoring, it’s going to be a big bonus for us.”

Blackhawks goaltender Corey Crawford made 33 saves and stonewalled the Penguins in the shootout.

Fleury stopped 24 shots.

Down 2-0, the Penguins (26-12-8) scored a pair of second-period goals to tie the score.

Sill scored from the right circle at 5:21, finding the back of the net for the first time in 52 career games.

At 12:22, Downie stuffed a rebound past Crawford for his eighth goal of the season to make it 2-2.

Earlier, Rundblad put Chicago ahead 1-0 at 6:56 of the first period, scoring on a slap shot from beyond the right circle. It was his third goal of the season and fourth in 82 career games.

Hossa gave the Blackhawks a 2-0 advantage when he scored on the power play at 2:41 of the second period, beating Fleury from the right circle for his 10th goal.

“I thought we played smart,” Toews said. “We played an offensive team that knows how to create chances, and for the most part, we were pretty good in our own end. It’s a good road win.”

NOTES: Pittsburgh C Evgeni Malkin was a late scratch for undisclosed reasons, and he will miss the All-Star Game festivities this weekend in Columbus, according to a Sportsnet report. Malkin went to the locker room in the second period of Tuesday night’s loss at Philadelphia to receive medical attention following a collision but returned to the game. ... Penguins D Kris Letang was also scratched. He left Tuesday’s game after his head hit the glass as he was boarded by Flyers LW Zac Rinaldo, who received a game misconduct penalty. Letang participated in the optional morning skate but is out indefinitely. ... Pittsburgh D Simon Despres missed his second straight game because of illness. ... The Penguins recalled D Derrick Pouliot from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton hours after he was selected to the AHL All-Star Game. RW Bobby Farnham was reassigned to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. ... Blackhawks D Brent Seabrook blocked four shots. ... Chicago began a seven-game road trip that continues after the All-Star break on Jan. 28 at Los Angeles against the Kings. The Blackhawks don’t play again at the United Center until Feb. 9.