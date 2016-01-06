Blackhawks prevail in OT for fourth straight victory

PITTSBURGH -- There was hardly a blemish on the Chicago Blackhawks’ record when they built a lead through two periods this season.

They kept it that way -- barely -- thanks to the perseverance of the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Chicago built a two-goal lead on goals by centers Artemi Panarin and Jonathan Toews, and needed overtime to win 3-2 on Panarin’s second goal.

It was the Blackhawks’ fourth win in a row. They are 17-0-1 when they have a lead going into the third period. The only exception was a 3-2 overtime loss Nov. 28 against Los Angeles.

Center Sidney Crosby and defenseman Kris Letang scored in the third period for the Penguins.

“I think we could be better in the third,” Chicago defenseman Duncan Keith said. “They were pressing. We made a few mistakes, but they have a good team. They have some firepower and they’re going to get their chances. I thought it was a good win.”

Panarin’s winner came at 3:47 of overtime when he placed a shot under the crossbar for his 13th goal of the season.

“He’s patient,” Blackhawks goaltender Corey Crawford (34 saves) said of Panarin. “He’s got a great shot. He seems like he’s getting better as the season goes here. Definitely dangerous all over the ice.”

The Blackhawks have not won regulation in Pittsburgh since a 5-2 decision Feb. 22, 1997 at the now-razed Civic Arena. The Penguins are 7-0-5 against Chicago at home since.

Pittsburgh fell to 4-5-2 since Mike Sullivan took over as coach, although the club is 4-1-2 in its past seven games and 2-0-2 in its past four.

The Penguins had scored five goals in each of their previous two games, a departure from their struggles to score most of the season. That recent run of offense bolstered Pittsburgh when it trailed 2-0 after two periods with a trail of missed chances, including a Crosby backhander that missed the net, a miss on a half-empty net by right winger David Perron and a few shots off the posts.

”Those five-goal games that we had weren’t flukes,“ Crosby said. ”Those were things that we earned. The puck luck we got, we deserved. If we keep getting the chances we got tonight, those will be more common.

“We just stuck with it and tried to finish out the game and win a period. We were able to get that point and could have easily gotten the second one. ... That could be a point that means a lot later on.”

The first period was tight, with the teams registering seven shots apiece, and scoreless.

Panarin gave Chicago a 1-0 lead at 8:47 of the second period off of a two-on-one with right winger Patrick Kane. With Pittsburgh defenseman Ben Lovejoy defending, Kane got a pass across to Panarin, who one-timed a shot from the lower part of the left circle past goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (27 saves) on the short side.

Kane’s assist gave him a four-game point streak. He also earned an assist on the winner, increasing his league-leading total to 59 points.

Chicago increased its lead to 2-0 with 1:14 left in the second period when Toews batted in a rebound from a crowd around the crease.

That extended Toews’ point streak to five games (three goals, two assists) and gave him seven goals in nine career games against Pittsburgh.

The Penguins closed to within 2-1 at 5:54 of the third period on Crosby’s goal. Letang wove through the neutral zone and dished to right winger David Perron near the right point. Perron left a drop pass for Crosby, who lifted a shot to the far side over Crawford’s shoulder.

“It was a good shot,” said Crawford, who had his bid for a second shutout in a row and league-leading seventh on the season thwarted. “I didn’t really pick it up that great, but it was a pretty quick release and quick shot. I guess you just have to forget about that one. Guys are going to make nice shots sometimes.”

That extended Crosby’s goal streak to four games. He has at least a point in 15 of his past 20 games.

Letang tied it 2-2 with 2:50 remaining in regulation. Crosby won a faceoff back to Letang, whose shot from the left point glanced off Kane’s body and past Crawford.

“That’s a team that is really good with the puck,” said Letang, who has a string of three multiple-point games. “They wear you down by controlling the game, having the puck on their stick, and they’re scary offensively. It was a great point, well deserved. We would rather have two points, but that’s the way it is.”

NOTES: F Richard Panik, acquired by Chicago on Sunday for F Jeremy Morin in a trade with Toronto, has not joined the Blackhawks as he sorts out visa issues. Coach Joel Quenneville said he doesn’t know when Panik will be available. ... D Rob Scuderi, acquired by Chicago Dec. 14 for D Trevor Daley in a trade with Pittsburgh, was in the lineup after being scratched two of the previous three games. ... The Blackhawks scratched D Michal Rozsival and LW Brandon Mashinter. ... For Daley, it was the first time he played against a former NHL team. ... Pittsburgh scratched D David Warsofsky and LW Scott Wilson. The Penguins remain without RW Beau Bennett (undisclosed injury). ... The teams complete a home-and-home Wednesday in Chicago.