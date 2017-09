RW Patrick Kane scored with 3:11 left in overtime Friday night, his second goal of the game, as the Chicago Blackhawks spoiled the New York Islanders’ opener with a 3-2 win in the first regular-season game at the Barclays Center.

RW Viktor Tikhonov played in his first NHL game since April 11, 2009, on Friday for the Blackhawks. Tikhonov subsequently spent two seasons in the AHL and four seasons in his native Russia.