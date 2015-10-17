Chicago Blackhawks - PlayerWatch

RW Kyle Baun was assigned to the AHL on Friday. Baun, 23, posted one shot on goal in two games with the Blackhawks this season. He made his professional debut last year when he appeared in three regular-season games with Chicago.

C Vincent Hinostroza was recalled from Chciago’s AHL affiliate in Rockford, Ill., on Friday. Hinostroza, a native of Bartlett, Ill., registered one assist in two games with the IceHogs this season. He made his professional debut with Rockford last year, collecting two assists in five games. The 21-year-old recorded 76 points (19 goals, 57 assists) and a plus-11 rating in 76 games with the University of Notre Dame in two seasons (2013-15). He was selected by Chicago in the sixth round of the 2012 draft.

D Kyle Cumiskey was assigned to the AHL on Friday. Cumiskey, 28, appeared in seven regular-season and nine postseason games for Chicago last season en route to the 2015 Stanley Cup championship. He also notched 20 points (two goals, 18 assists) in 54 games with Rockford.