D David Rundblad replaced D Duncan Keith (knee) in the lineup after sitting out the previous five games.

LW Bryan Bickell was a healthy scratch for the first time this season.

D Duncan Keith missed his first game since undergoing surgery Oct. 20 to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee. Keith, a two-time Norris Trophy winner as the league’s top defenseman, is expected to be sidelined for four to six weeks.