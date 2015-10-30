Chicago Blackhawks - PlayerWatch

C Tanner Kero made his NHL debut Thursday night, flanked by LW Bryan Bickell and RW Ryan Garbutt. The Michigan native was called up from the AHL’s Rockford IceHogs this week.

LW Joakim Nordstrom missed his eighth straight games on Thursday night with an undisclosed injury.

RW Patrick Kane scored his team’s only goal in a loss Thursday. Kane said the club needs to net some greasy goals to get rolling. “I think we had some chances to score some goals. You know, give the goaltender credit,” Kane said. “But you know, at this point in time, we can do things a little bit different to make it tougher on their goalie. Try to get to the net, stay at the net, get shots through, get rebounds and try to bang in goals that way -- get some dirty goals, because it seems all the pretty plays are not really happening for us. We can do a better job at trying to get some ugly ones.”