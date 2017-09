F Joakim Nordstrom was assigned to Charlotte of the American Hockey League for a conditioning stint. He played in Carolina’s first three games before suffering a lower-body injury.

RW Marian Hossa (lower body) was out of the lineup on Friday night but could return Sunday against Edmonton, coach Joel Quenneville said.

D Michal Rozsival has not played since suffering a fractured ankle during the 2015 postseason.