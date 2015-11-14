Chicago Blackhawks - PlayerWatch

D Duncan Keith was activated from long-term injured reserve on Friday. He will be in the lineup Saturday night against the St. Louis Blues, coach Joel Quenneville said. Keith, 32, had surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee Oct. 20 and was projected to miss 4-6 weeks. The Blackhawks are 5-4-1 with him out of the lineup.

D Michal Rozsival was activated from long-term injured reserve on Friday night. He will be in the lineup Saturday night against the St. Louis Blues, coach Joel Quenneville said. Rozsival, 37, has missed the entire season with a broken left ankle sustained during the Blackhawks’ Western Conference second-round series against the Minnesota Wild last season. He agreed to a one-year contract Sept. 19.