Chicago Blackhawks - PlayerWatch

LW Teuvo Teravainen left the game with what the Blackhawks called an upper-body injury. He played 5:33. He left on the team bus with the Blackhawks after the game.

G Corey Crawford robbed Oilers LW Taylor Hall with a spectacular glove save in overtime, setting the stage for Chicago RW Marian Hossa’s game-winner. “That obviously kept us in the game, that was an unbelievable save, a highlight save,” Hossa said. “That’s how we won the game.”

RW Marian Hossa scored a breakaway winner, giving the Blackhawks a 4-3 overtime win over the Oilers on Wednesday. Oilers G Anders Nilsson admitted Hossa’s effort gave him no chance. “Personally I don’t mind three-on-three, I think it’s entertaining and you see a lot of scoring chances. ... He came in on a breakaway and he made a very good shot, put it top shelf there, so credit to him.”