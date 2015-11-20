FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chicago Blackhawks - PlayerWatch
#US NHL
November 21, 2015 / 5:57 AM / 2 years ago

Chicago Blackhawks - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LW Teuvo Teravainen left the game with what the Blackhawks called an upper-body injury. He played 5:33. He left on the team bus with the Blackhawks after the game.

G Corey Crawford robbed Oilers LW Taylor Hall with a spectacular glove save in overtime, setting the stage for Chicago RW Marian Hossa’s game-winner. “That obviously kept us in the game, that was an unbelievable save, a highlight save,” Hossa said. “That’s how we won the game.”

RW Marian Hossa scored a breakaway winner, giving the Blackhawks a 4-3 overtime win over the Oilers on Wednesday. Oilers G Anders Nilsson admitted Hossa’s effort gave him no chance. “Personally I don’t mind three-on-three, I think it’s entertaining and you see a lot of scoring chances. ... He came in on a breakaway and he made a very good shot, put it top shelf there, so credit to him.”

