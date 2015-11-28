Chicago Blackhawks - PlayerWatch

C Teuvo Teravainen played for the first time Friday after missing the past three games due to injury.

RW Patrick Kane extended his streak of consecutive games with at least one point to 18. Kane tied Phil Kessel and Ed Olczyk for the longest such streak among American-born players.

RW Marian Hossa ended G John Gibson’s quest for a shutout with 1:41 left in regulation by one-timing a slap shot from the right point on a power play for his fourth goal of the season.

C Artem Anisimov scored in overtime as the Blackhawks rallied for a 3-2 win over the Anaheim Ducks in front of a sellout crowd of 17,174.