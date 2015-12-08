Chicago Blackhawks - PlayerWatch

F Tanner Kero was reassigned to Rockford of the AHL. Kero, 23, has one goal and two assists in 17 games with the Blackhawks, including his NHL debut on Oct. 29. The Hancock, Mich., native has posted seven points (six goals, one asist) in seven games with the IceHogs this season.

F Dennis Rasmussen was recalled from the Rockford IceHogs of the AHL. Rasmussen, 25, shares second on the IceHogs with 14 points (seven goals, seven assists) and shares third with 48 shots on goal in 22 games this season. The Vasteras, Sweden, native registered 27 points (13 goals, 14 assists) in 73 regular-season games with Rockford last year in his North American debut.