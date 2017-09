D David Rundblad was a healthy scratch for the first time in five games.

LW Ryan Garbutt was a healthy scratch for the third consecutive game.

D Rob Scuderi made his team debut one day after he was acquired from the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for D Trevor Daley. Scuderi, 36, played alongside 37-year-old Michal Rozsival to form Chicago’s third defensive pairing.