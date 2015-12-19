Chicago Blackhawks - PlayerWatch

F Marcus Kruger underwent successful surgery to repair a dislocated left wrist, the Blackhawks announced.

F Phillip Danault was recalled from the Rockford IceHogs of the AHL. Danault, 22, has one goal and one assist in six games with Rockford this season. The Victoriaville, Quebec, native appeared in two games with Chicago last season, including his NHL debut on Nov. 22, 2014. He also recorded 38 points (13 goals, 25 assists) in 70 regular-season games and five points (three goals, two assists) in eight postseason appearances with Rockford.