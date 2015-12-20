Chicago Blackhawks - PlayerWatch

C Marcus Kruger will miss four months after undergoing surgery to fix a dislocated left wrist. He suffered the injury Thursday in the Blackhawks’ 4-0 win over the Edmonton Oilers.

RW Patrick Kane’s point streak may be over, but the highlights keep on coming. Four days after his franchise-record 26-game point streak came to an end, the right winger scored late in regulation and then again in the shootout to lead the Blackhawks to a 3-2 win over the Sabres on Saturday. “It was very important that he was productive at the right times tonight and he’s been doing it every game,” Chicago coach Joel Quenneville said. Kane’s heroics began with 33.5 seconds left in regulation when he evened the score at the end of a six-on-three advantage. The game-winner then came in the second round of the shootout. Kane methodically skated up ice before avoiding a poke check and launching a backhand shot into the top corner of the net. “Exciting,” Kane said. “We made it a little tough on ourselves to make it come down to the end there. Didn’t have a power play all game and we got two at the end there, so it was nice that we took advantage of it. Great pass there, and nice to finish it off and tie it up. Definitely a special ending.” Kane received a chorus of boos in his return to his hometown. After being investigated in the offseason for an alleged sexual assault in Buffalo, he was booed loudly whenever he had the puck. “I’ve had a lot of games in this building when I was a younger kid,” Kane said. “I can remember them booing Eric Lindros when he was on Philly and he got thrown out of the game with about 10 minutes left, and it wasn’t fun anymore to watch the game ‘cause no one was booing him. I‘m on the road team. They are cheering for the Sabres. Nothing you don’t expect, and sometimes that stuff kind of gets you into the game.”