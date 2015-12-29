Chicago Blackhawks - PlayerWatch

D Erik Gustafsson was recalled from the Rockford IceHogs of the AHL. Gustafsson, 23, has recorded 11 points (three goals, eight assists) in 27 games with Rockford this year in his first professional season in North America. He also has three assists in six games with the Blackhawks after making his NHL debut on Oct. 30. The Nynashamn, Sweden, native signed with the Blackhawks as a free agent on April 30.

F Marcus Kruger was officially placed on injured reserve. Kruger, 25, underwent successful surgery on Dec. 18 to repair a dislocated left wrist. He will be able to resume hockey activities in four months. He has one assist in 33 games this season.