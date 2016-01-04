Chicago Blackhawks - PlayerWatch

F Richard Panik was acquired by the Blackhawks from the Maple Leafs on Sunday in exchange for F Jeremy Morin.

D David Rundblad was loaned by the Blackhawks to ZSC Lions of Switzerland’s National League A.

LW Bryan Bickell returned to the lineup after a one-game absence as a healthy scratch.

G Corey Crawford stopped all 26 shots he faced to lift the Blackhawks to a 3-0 win over the Senators on Sunday night.

D Michal Rozsival returned after sitting out one game as a healthy scratch. Rozsival replaced D Rob Scuderi, who was a healthy scratch for the second time in three games.

D Rob Scuderi was a healthy scratch for the second time in three games.