F Richard Panik, acquired by Chicago on Sunday for F Jeremy Morin in a trade with Toronto, has not joined the Blackhawks as he sorts out visa issues. Coach Joel Quenneville said he doesn’t know when Panik will be available.

D Rob Scuderi, acquired by Chicago Dec. 14 for D Trevor Daley in a trade with Pittsburgh, was in the lineup after being scratched two of the previous three games.