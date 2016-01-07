Chicago Blackhawks - PlayerWatch

C Artemi Panarin scored twice, including the OT winner vs. Pittsburgh on Tuesday. Panarin’s winner came at 3:47 of overtime when he placed a shot under the crossbar for his 13th goal of the season. “He’s patient,” Blackhawks goaltender Corey Crawford (34 saves) said of Panarin. “He’s got a great shot. He seems like he’s getting better as the season goes here. Definitely dangerous all over the ice.”

C Jonathan Toews scored Tuesday to extend his point streak to five games (three goals, two assists) and gave him seven goals in nine career games against Pittsburgh.

C Jonathan Toews was named to the NHL All-Star Game on Wednesday. It will be his fifth All-Star Game appearance.

D Michal Rozsival replaced D Rob Scuderi in the Chicago lineup. Scuderi played against the Penguins on Tuesday.