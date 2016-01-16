Chicago Blackhawks - PlayerWatch

LW Ryan Garbutt scored for Chicago (29-13-4), which moved into a tie with Dallas for first in the Central Division and Western Conference. Garbutt restored Chicago’s lead at 12:56. Right winger Richard Panik got the puck to defenseman Michal Rozsival at the top of the right circle. His shot found its way to Garbutt inside the left circle, and Garbutt fired quickly to beat Mike Condon top shelf.

G Corey Crawford stopped 39 shots -- including 17 in the third period -- to help the Blackhawks to their ninth straight win and, at the same time, make coach Joel Quenneville into the second-winningest coach in NHL history. “It was a good win for us and Corey was spectacular tonight,” said Quenneville, who moved past legendary bench boss Al Arbour with his 783rd career victory. “I liked the way we played throughout the game. I feel very fortunate and honored to be in some great company over the years. It happened fast and quick, but I feel very fortunate.”

C Jonathan Toews opened the scoring with his 17th of the season at 8:26 of the first period. Defenseman Duncan Keith dished off to Andrew Shaw along the left-wing boards. The left winger skated into the circle and fired a shot from the dot that Condon saved, but Shaw picked up the rebound and sent a tape-to-tape cross-crease pass to an uncovered Toews to the right of the net.