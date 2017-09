LW Artemi Panarin missed his first game of the season because of an illness. The 24-year-old rookie from Russia has 18 goals and 34 assists in 56 games this season.

LW Jiri Sekac replaced LW Artemi Panarin (illness) in the lineup after sitting out the past two games. Sekac has appeared in three games since Chicago acquired him from the Anaheim Ducks on Jan. 21 in exchange for LW Ryan Garbutt.