D Viktor Svedberg was called up by the Blackhawks from the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League on Friday. Svedberg, 24, has one goal and two assists with the Blackhawks this season, and he made his NHL debut on Oct. 9 at the New York Islanders.

D Viktor Svedberg was recalled by the Blachawks from the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League, the team announced Friday.