C Vincent Hinostroza was recalled from the Blackhawks AHL affiliate in Rockford, Ill., on Sunday. The 21-year-old Hinostroza made his NHL debut with the Blackhawks on Oct. 17 and has played four games with Chicago this season. He leads Rockford with 27 points in 41 games.

RW Marian Hossa was placed on injured reserve Sunday, a day after he was hurt in a game against the Anaheim Ducks.