Chicago Blackhawks - PlayerWatch

D Erik Gustafsson took the spot of D Viktor Svedberg in Wednesday’s game after missing the past two games.

RW Marian Hossa (lower body) missed Wednesday’s game and is expected to miss a couple weeks.

D Rob Scuderi was assigned to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League on Wednesday after clearing waivers. Scuderi, 37, appeared in 17 games with the Blackhawks since being acquired from the Pittsburgh Penguins on Dec. 14. He registered four assists in 25 games with Pittsburgh prior to joining the Blackhawks. The two-time Stanley Cup champion (2009 and 2012) has recorded 104 points (eight goals, 96 assists) in 762 regular-season games across 12 seasons with Chicago (2015-16), Pittsburgh (2003-09, 2013-15) and the Los Angeles Kings (2009-13). He has tallied 14 points (one goals, 13 assists) in 117 career postseason games. Scuderi was drafted by Pittsburgh in the fifth round of the 1998 NHL draft.