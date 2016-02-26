FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#US NHL
February 26, 2016 / 4:16 AM / 2 years ago

Chicago Blackhawks - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

F Matt Fraser was acquired by the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday as part of the Andrew Ladd trade, along with D Jay Harrison, from the Winnipeg Jets for forward prospect Marko Dano, Chicago’s first-round pick in 2016 and a conditional pick in the 2018 draft on Thursday.

LW Andrew Ladd was acquired by the Blackhawks on Thursday from the Jets for a prospect, a 1st rounder and a conditional 3rd-round pick.

RW Marian Hossa missed his fourth consecutive game Thursday because of a lower-body injury. Coach Joel Quenneville said he hoped Hossa would be able to resume skating Friday or Saturday.

D Jay Harrison was acquired by the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday as part of the Andrew Ladd trade, along with F Matt Fraser, from the Winnipeg Jets for forward prospect Marko Dano, Chicago’s first round pick in 2016 and a conditional pick in the 2018 draft on Thursday.

