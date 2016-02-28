Chicago Blackhawks - PlayerWatch

D Michael Paliotta was recalled from AHL Lake Erie and made his Columbus debut. Immediately after the game he was sent back to Lake Erie after playing only 7:32. .

D Viktor Svedberg was reassigned to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League on Saturday. Svedberg, 24, has tallied four points (two goals, two assists) in 19 games with the Blackhawks this season since making his NHL debut on Oct. 9. The Gothenburg, Sweden, native has posted 10 points (one goals, nine assists) in 30 games with Rockford. Svedberg was originally signed as a free agent on Oct. 19, 2013.