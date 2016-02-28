FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chicago Blackhawks - PlayerWatch
February 28, 2016 / 8:31 PM / 2 years ago

Chicago Blackhawks - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

D Michael Paliotta was recalled from AHL Lake Erie and made his Columbus debut. Immediately after the game he was sent back to Lake Erie after playing only 7:32. .

D Viktor Svedberg was reassigned to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League on Saturday. Svedberg, 24, has tallied four points (two goals, two assists) in 19 games with the Blackhawks this season since making his NHL debut on Oct. 9. The Gothenburg, Sweden, native has posted 10 points (one goals, nine assists) in 30 games with Rockford. Svedberg was originally signed as a free agent on Oct. 19, 2013.

