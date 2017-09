F Kyle Baun agreed to a two-year contract extension, the Blackhawks announced Thursday.

RW Dale Weise was set to make his Blackhawks debut on Thursday night after being acquired from Montreal along with RW Tomas Fleischmann, who debuted in Chicago’s 3-2 win over Washington on Sunday. Weise slotted in on the fourth line alongside LW Brandon Mashinter and C Dennis Rasmussen, replacing RW Richard Panik.