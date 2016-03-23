FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#US NHL
March 23, 2016 / 3:36 AM / a year ago

Chicago Blackhawks - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Scott Darling made his fourth straight start for the first time since December in Tuesday night’s game.

F Marcus Kruger could play Saturday against the Flames. Kruger has been out since Dec. 18 after undergoing surgery for a dislocated wrist.

G Corey Crawford missed his third straight game on Tuesday with an upper-body injury. Coach Joel Quenneville responded with a “we’ll see” when asked if Crawford would travel for Chicago’s upcoming four-game road trip that begins Saturday in Calgary. Crawford’s replacement, Scott Darling, made his fourth straight start for the first time since December.

