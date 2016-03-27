Chicago Blackhawks - PlayerWatch

D Viktor Svedberg was recalled from by the Blackhawks from AHL Rockford for the fourth time this season.

D Viktor Svedberg was recalled from by the Blackhawks from AHL Rockford on Thursday for the fourth time this season.

C Marcus Kruger, a defensive specialist, returned on Saturday. Kruger had been out of the lineup since Dec. 17 because of a wrist injury that required surgery.

C Marcus Kruger, a defensive specialist, returned Saturday after being out of the lineup since Dec. 17 because of a wrist injury that required surgery.

RW Andrew Shaw scored for the third straight game on Saturday night, giving him 14 for the season. Shaw’s goal was the winner with 49 seconds remaining in the second period and came shortly after he stepped out of the penalty box after taking a bad slashing penalty that put his team two-men down.

G Corey Crawford was sidelined for a sixth straight game with an upper-body injury and is not on the team’s four-game road trip, which began in Calgary.

G Corey Crawford was sidelined for a sixth straight game on Saturday with an upper-body injury and is not on the team’s four-game road trip, which began in Calgary.

LW Andrew Ladd has five goals and three assists in 12 games since he was brought in from Winnipeg to lend a veteran hand. He had two goals and an assist and the struggling Stanley Cup champions beat the Flames 4-1. “We know where we are at in terms of the standings and Nashville’s right on our heels and St. Louis is pulling away,” said Ladd, who was acquired Feb. 29 from Winnipeg, where he was captain.