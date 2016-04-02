Chicago Blackhawks - PlayerWatch

LW Artemi Panarin had a four-point night to spark the Blackhawks to a 5-4 victory over the Winnipeg Jets at the MTS Centre. Panarin scored a pair of goals -- his 26th and 27th of the season -- and had two assists for the Blackhawks (45-26-7), who are third in the Central Division. His second goal came with 4:45 left in the third period to force overtime.

G Corey Crawford remained out of the lineup Friday because of an upper-body injury.

D Brent Seabrook scored his 14th goal of the season 1:02 into overtime on Friday. “That was huge for our team,” Seabrook said. “It was nice to see us bounce back (after trailing 4-3 in the third period). The resiliency of this team was good to see, and I think it’s definitely a confidence booster going forward to know we can be down and get a big goal and get it to overtime.”

RW Marian Hossa fell ill this week and did not make the trip to Winnipeg.