FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chicago Blackhawks - PlayerWatch
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NHL
April 3, 2016 / 7:35 PM / in a year

Chicago Blackhawks - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LW Artemi Panarin had a four-point night to spark the Blackhawks to a 5-4 victory over the Winnipeg Jets at the MTS Centre. Panarin scored a pair of goals -- his 26th and 27th of the season -- and had two assists for the Blackhawks (45-26-7), who are third in the Central Division. His second goal came with 4:45 left in the third period to force overtime.

G Corey Crawford remained out of the lineup Friday because of an upper-body injury.

D Brent Seabrook scored his 14th goal of the season 1:02 into overtime on Friday. “That was huge for our team,” Seabrook said. “It was nice to see us bounce back (after trailing 4-3 in the third period). The resiliency of this team was good to see, and I think it’s definitely a confidence booster going forward to know we can be down and get a big goal and get it to overtime.”

RW Marian Hossa fell ill this week and did not make the trip to Winnipeg.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.